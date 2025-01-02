Speaker Nabih Berri holds key diplomatic meetings

2025-01-02 | 08:19
Speaker Nabih Berri holds key diplomatic meetings
Speaker Nabih Berri holds key diplomatic meetings

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received General Jasper Jeffers, the American head of the monitoring committee for implementing the ceasefire agreement, at the second presidency in Ain el-Tineh. 

U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, and Berri's media advisor, Ali Hamdan, attended the meeting. Discussions focused on field developments, particularly in light of ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement's terms.  

Berri also met with France's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, and his accompanying delegation. Talks centered on the general situation in Lebanon, regional developments, political updates, and the strengthening of bilateral relations between Lebanon and France.  

Additionally, Berri held discussions with Apostolic Nuncio to Lebanon Archbishop Paolo Borgia. The meeting touched on political and social matters, and Borgia presented the Speaker with a message from Pope Francis for the 58th World Day of Peace and a book of the Pope's memoirs.  

