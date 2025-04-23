Lebanon secures preliminary approval to increase World Bank loan to $400 million

Lebanon Economy
23-04-2025 | 11:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon secures preliminary approval to increase World Bank loan to $400 million
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon secures preliminary approval to increase World Bank loan to $400 million

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber announced that Lebanon has received preliminary approval to raise the value of a World Bank loan for reconstruction from $250 million to $400 million.

Jaber said Lebanon is set to receive approximately $1 billion in concessional loans with repayment periods that could extend up to 50 years. The funding will be distributed as follows: $250 million—set to be signed Wednesday—for electricity infrastructure, particularly transmission networks; $256 million for the water sector; $200 million for agriculture; and another $200 million for social development.

Jaber and the Lebanese delegation continued their meetings on the third consecutive day in Washington.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Yassine Jaber

World Bank

Loan

LBCI Next
Lebanon commits to structural reforms, Minister Yassine Jaber tells IMF, World Bank
IMF hears reform pitch: Lebanon presents unified reform vision to IMF at Spring Meetings
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-20

World Bank delegation advises Lebanon to establish a reconstruction fund with transparency reforms: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:38

Lebanon commits to structural reforms, Minister Yassine Jaber tells IMF, World Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-21

IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon hopes to turn positive signals into IMF agreement

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-12

Finance minister discusses $28.5 million World Bank-backed IT modernization project

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:38

Lebanon commits to structural reforms, Minister Yassine Jaber tells IMF, World Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

IMF hears reform pitch: Lebanon presents unified reform vision to IMF at Spring Meetings

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-22

Lebanon's fuel prices drop

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-21

IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon hopes to turn positive signals into IMF agreement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-18

Secretary-General Naim Qassem says Hezbollah 'will not let anyone disarm' it

LBCI
World News
10:28

IMF, World Bank need to be 'fit for purpose:' US Treasury chief says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-17

Banking secrecy no more? Lebanon bill takes aim at financial wrongdoing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-04

Municipal elections set for May, despite challenges in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

IMF hears reform pitch: Lebanon presents unified reform vision to IMF at Spring Meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanon plans customs reform, eyes full border scanner installment

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Yassine Jaber in Washington: Reforms are for Lebanon’s future, not to appease foreign powers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Splits over war strategy: Israel reveals Gaza control plan

LBCI
World News
06:03

Earthquake of magnitude 6.02 strikes Turkey, GFZ says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Church at a turning point: Meet some potential successors to late Pope Francis

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

President Aoun discusses education reform with Minister Karami, urges support from Lebanese diaspora

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More