Lebanon secures preliminary approval to increase World Bank loan to $400 million

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber announced that Lebanon has received preliminary approval to raise the value of a World Bank loan for reconstruction from $250 million to $400 million.



Jaber said Lebanon is set to receive approximately $1 billion in concessional loans with repayment periods that could extend up to 50 years. The funding will be distributed as follows: $250 million—set to be signed Wednesday—for electricity infrastructure, particularly transmission networks; $256 million for the water sector; $200 million for agriculture; and another $200 million for social development.



Jaber and the Lebanese delegation continued their meetings on the third consecutive day in Washington.