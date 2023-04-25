The first batch of Lebanese nationals arrives in Lebanon from Sudan

A Middle East Airlines plane arrived at 3:00 pm on Tuesday from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, carrying the first batch of Lebanese, Palestinians, and Syrians who were evacuated from Sudan, and they counted 12 people.



They were received in the salon of honor at the airport by Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib, Lebanon's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Fawzi Kabbara, and Secretary General of the High Relief Commission, Major General Muhammad Khair.



The second batch, which includes 32 people, will arrive at 11:30 pm.



During the reception, the Foreign Affairs Minister thanked Saudi Arabia, which gave priority to evacuating Lebanese nationals from Sudan, and stressed that "with agreement and cooperation, the impossible can be achieved," noting "our unity always saves us and makes us successful."