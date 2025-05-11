Voter turnout in North Lebanon and Akkar reaches 14.62% by 1 p.m.

As of around 1 p.m., voter turnout in northern Lebanon and Akkar reached 14.62% overall in the ongoing municipal elections.



The breakdown by district is as follows: Akkar at 21.47%, Tripoli at 7.9%, Zgharta at 17.63%, Bcharre at 15.39%, Minieh-Danniyeh at 20.89%, Koura at 18.42%, and Batroun leading with 24.73%.