Most Hezbollah military sites ceded to army in South Lebanon: Source tells AFP

Lebanon News
12-04-2025 | 09:53
High views
Most Hezbollah military sites ceded to army in South Lebanon: Source tells AFP
Most Hezbollah military sites ceded to army in South Lebanon: Source tells AFP

Most military sites belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon have been placed under Lebanese army control, a source close to the group said on Saturday.

A November 27 ceasefire that ended more than a year of conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, including two months of full-blown war, stipulated that only United Nations peacekeepers and Lebanon’s army should be deployed in the country’s south.

The deal required the Iran-backed militant group to dismantle its remaining military infrastructure in the south and move its fighters north of the Litani River, which is about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the Israeli border.

“Out of 265 Hezbollah military positions identified south of the Litani, the movement has ceded about 190 to the army,” the source said on condition of anonymity.


AFP
 

Former Economy Minister from Washington: US deems Lebanon a top priority for first time in 60 years
A "LEAP" into the future: Lebanon begins five-year AI transformation plan
