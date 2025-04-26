The Central Bank of Lebanon denied statements circulated by some online media outlets claiming to quote the central bank governor during meetings in Washington, calling them "entirely false."



In a statement, the central bank urged media outlets to rely only on official communications.



“In the interest of accuracy and credibility, and to prevent the spread of rumors, we ask that media publish only what is officially issued by Banque du Liban and its governor through the media, public relations, and publications unit,” the statement said.