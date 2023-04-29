FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H

The Lebanese national basketball team received its FIBA 2023 World Cup Draw assignment, with Lebanon set to face off against Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H of the prestigious tournament.

Lebanon's group stage matches at the Jakarta Indonesia Arena are scheduled for Friday, August 25 against Latvia, Sunday, August 27 against Canada, and Tuesday, August 29 against France.



The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Draw occurred at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila on April 29, determining the path to victory for the 32 teams participating in the event.



The prestigious tournament, hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, is set to captivate fans and showcase the world's finest basketball talents. The tournament will start on Friday, August 25, and end on Sunday, September 10.



Lebanon, as part of Group H, will play its matches at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta. The team faces a formidable challenge, with opponents such as Canada, France, and Latvia, each boasting strong lineups and a rich history in international basketball. This event will test Lebanon's mettle as they strive for success on the world stage.



The World Cup's group-stage games will take place across multiple venues.



Groups A and B are set to play at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila, while Groups C and D will compete at the Mall of Asia Arena, also in Manila.



Groups E and F will play at the Okinawa Arena in Japan, and Groups G and H will battle it out at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

The Group assignments for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 are as follows:

- Group A: Philippines, Italy, Dominican Republic, Angola

- Group B: Serbia, Puerto Rico, China, South Sudan

- Group C: USA, Greece, New Zealand, Jordan

- Group D: Montenegro, Lithuania, Mexico, Egypt

- Group E: Germany, Australia, Japan, Finland

- Group F: Slovenia, Venezuela, Georgia, Cape Verde

- Group G: Spain, Brazil, Iran, Cote d'Ivoire

- Group H: Canada, France, Latvia, Lebanon