IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel

Lebanon News
2023-05-03 | 06:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
IMF&#39;s Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel

At a panel discussion on the Regional Economic Outlook for the Middle East and North Africa held in Dubai on Wednesday, Jihad Azour, the Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), expressed his concerns over the current economic situation in Lebanon. 

The discussion was moderated by Becky Anderson, who questioned Azour on whether he would be the right person for the role of President of Lebanon, in order to lead the country out of its current crisis.

While Azour chose not to answer the question about his potential role as Lebanon's president, he did speak on the dire state of the Lebanese economy, where inflation has reached triple digits and the national currency has plummeted, pushing many people into poverty. Azour pointed out that the economy's inability to recover is due to a failure to address key issues that could restore confidence and stabilize the situation.

Drawing from lessons observed in the region, Azour emphasized that delaying essential measures only reduces their impact and increases the challenges that need to be addressed. In response to a question from an LBCI reporter regarding the viability of the staff-level agreement with the IMF, Azour stated that the roadmap laid out in the agreement remains valid for Lebanon to begin the process of economic reform and transformation.

The IMF's recent Article IV consultation, which assessed the state of the Lebanese economy, concluded that addressing the country's financial system, hyperinflation, and the need for structural reforms is crucial to its recovery. Azour urged Lebanese authorities to accelerate the implementation of these measures, stressing that such actions are necessary with or without IMF support.

Azour also suggested that Lebanon could use the staff-level agreement as a platform to attract additional support from regional and global partners, which could help accelerate the country's economic recovery.

Lebanon News

IMF

International

Monetary

Fund

Jihad Azour

Evades

Presidential

Query

Stress

Level

Agreement

Dubai

Panel

LBCI Next
Canada contributes $25.9 million in cash assistance for vulnerable Lebanese
In Lebanon, press freedom faces 'stronger' political pressure
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08

One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-27

Easyship strikes agreement to support eBay’s new International Shipping program

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-14

France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04

Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:19

Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:26

Under the Kafala System, migrant workers face challenges accessing healthcare

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:15

European judicial delegation hears Abu Asali's testimony, postpones Salameh's hearing session

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-24

LBCI taps into details of Jumblatt and Bassil meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-22

Lebanese Marianne Abi Fadel receives Gold Award from Italian Society of Cardiology

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-19

General Security to stop receiving biometric passport requests on Fridays

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
05:05

Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title

LBCI
Variety
04:40

President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:18

Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:31

Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:29

Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate

LBCI
World
03:06

King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app