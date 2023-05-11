Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items

Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport issued a statement regarding missing items after some media outlets reported the loss of items from inside passenger luggage arriving or departing through the airport.



The Presidency of the Airport, out of concern for the interest and safety of passengers and to preserve the airport’s reputation, wishes for any passenger who discovers missing items in their luggage to head to the airport chief’s office to review the surveillance cameras and confirm the path of the luggage before loading it aboard the aircraft or after removing it from the plane, in coordination with the leadership of the Airport Security Service.