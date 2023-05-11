Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items

Lebanon News
2023-05-11 | 03:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items

Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport issued a statement regarding missing items after some media outlets reported the loss of items from inside passenger luggage arriving or departing through the airport. 

The Presidency of the Airport, out of concern for the interest and safety of passengers and to preserve the airport’s reputation, wishes for any passenger who discovers missing items in their luggage to head to the airport chief’s office to review the surveillance cameras and confirm the path of the luggage before loading it aboard the aircraft or after removing it from the plane, in coordination with the leadership of the Airport Security Service. 
 

Lebanon News

Beirut

Rafic Hariri International Airport

Lebanon

Missing

Items

Passenger

Luggage

LBCI Next
MP Michel Moussa to LBCI: Importance of Central Bank governorship alongside presidential elections
Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-27

Lebanon launches new initiative to improve waste management in Beirut

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-18

Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-05

In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Frangieh visits Bukhari in Yarze ​

LBCI
Variety
07:13

After 'recovering' from the Beirut Blast, the iconic Sursock Museum reopens in May

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:24

Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Sami Gemayel: Eager for change to make swift breakthrough in the presidential file

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:39

Several vehicles in flames after explosion in center of Milan - Sky TG24

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-14

Starlink and T-Mobile’s sat-to-cell service will start testing this year

LBCI
Variety
06:30

Everseen raises over $70M for AI tech to spot potential retail theft

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:20

Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:22

Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:24

Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

EU Ambassador to Lebanon emphasizes urgent reforms needed amidst multiple crises

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Potato crisis in Akkar: Farmer's losses and unanswered questions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app