Lebanon eyes financial trust boost at IMF, World Bank spring meetings

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



A week before the 2025 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Washington, the official Lebanese delegation has outlined its plan of action.



It intends to present to IMF officials a revised approach, demonstrating that Lebanon has shifted its handling of the financial and economic crisis and is genuinely committed to launching a path of reform and recovery.



The meeting brought together Lebanon’s finance and economy ministers, the newly appointed central bank governor, three presidential advisers, and officials from the Finance Ministry.



They agreed to attend the meetings with a unified position, bolstered by the Cabinet’s approval of two draft laws—one to amend banking secrecy regulations and another to restructure the banking sector.



However, implementation is pending the passage of legislation to address the financial gap and assign accountability.



The delegation will also present an overview of Lebanon’s financial, monetary, and economic conditions, along with a detailed plan to address various challenges within a broader reform framework and contribute to the country’s recovery.



The Lebanese delegation is also expected to discuss with the World Bank how to initiate the reconstruction loan process, specifically to remove debris from areas damaged by the war.



About $250 million has been secured so far, and Lebanon aims to secure an additional $750 million during the Washington meetings, bringing the total to $1 billion.