Sami Gemayel: Eager for change to make swift breakthrough in the presidential file

Leader of the Kataeb Party, MP Sami Gemayel, confirmed that they are "eager to elect a president for the republic as soon as possible but refuse to surrender," stating, "we will attempt to make a swift breakthrough in the presidential file."



After meeting with MP Wael Abou Faour, Gemayel indicated that the solution lies not in violating the constitution but in respecting it and electing a president for the republic.