Iran considers nuclear weapons 'unacceptable,' FM says

Middle East News
31-05-2025 | 01:58
Iran considers nuclear weapons 'unacceptable,' FM says

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Saturday that Iran considers nuclear weapons "unacceptable," reiterating the country's longstanding position amid delicate negotiations with the United States.

"If the issue is nuclear weapons, yes, we too consider this type of weapon unacceptable," Araghchi, Iran's lead negotiator in the talks, said in a televised speech. "We agree with them on this issue."

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Foreign Minister

Nuclear

Weapons

Negotiations

United States

