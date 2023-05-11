News
National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president
Lebanon News
2023-05-11 | 14:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president
The National Moderation Bloc received on Thursday in their office in al-Saifi Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari.
The members of the Bloc welcomed the Saudi ambassador, considering him "a friend of the Bloc and a friend of all the Lebanese people who have respect and appreciation for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."
The Bloc praised in a statement "the great role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in the significant efforts made to help Lebanon and the Lebanese people, the positive role it plays in stabilizing the region and bringing all its components closer together, as well as the positive role it plays in pushing towards the achievement of the presidential election in Lebanon, based on respect for the Lebanese constitution, sovereignty, and its free decision."
The Bloc stressed "the necessity of electing a president, and the right of all political blocs to exercise their constitutional right to elect a president and choose the name they deem appropriate."
The Bloc concluded by stating, "As the National Moderation Bloc, we declare that we commit to not boycotting any session to elect a president, and we will support any candidate who adheres to the National Accord Document and the Taif Agreement, maintains relations with the Arabs and the Arab Gulf countries, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and opens up to all countries in the interest of Lebanon and the Lebanese people."
At the end of the meeting, Bukhari accepted the Bloc's invitation to lunch.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
President
Bukhari
Saudi Arabia
Session
