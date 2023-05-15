MP Saliba to LBCI: We hope to restore regularity of institutional work and respect for constitution

Lebanon News
2023-05-15 | 04:45
High views
MP Saliba to LBCI: We hope to restore regularity of institutional work and respect for constitution
1min
MP Saliba to LBCI: We hope to restore regularity of institutional work and respect for constitution

MP Najat Saliba believed on Monday that citizens' perception of a lawmaker has changed with the entry of Change MPs into the parliament.

"Citizens now dare to express their demands and criticism openly," she said during an interview on LBCI's Nharkom Said TV show.

Regarding the criticisms directed at them, she stated: "Can 10% of the table be turned overnight? No, but we hope to restore the regularity of institutional work and respect for the constitution."

"We are working towards that, even if it's only 10%. We start by respecting constitutional deadlines, accountability, and transparency, which are the foundation of democratic work," she stressed.

When asked about her performance as a lawmaker, she responded, "I have fulfilled my duties and more."

Regarding her sit-in inside the parliament with MP Melhem Khalaf, she pointed out, "while we want to say that if we were truly a democratic country, let's implement it in parliament, and then we can engage in legislation. Parliamentary work has not achieved anything due to the lack of a president and legislative sessions."

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Constitution

