News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
IMF challenges Lebanese bank law over unequal payouts and public sector favoritism
News Bulletin Reports
03-06-2025 | 13:06
High views
Share
Share
3
min
IMF challenges Lebanese bank law over unequal payouts and public sector favoritism
Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
If you have three frozen bank accounts in three different Lebanese banks, each holding $100,000 or more, how much can you expect to recover?
According to the Lebanese government’s proposed bank restructuring plan, a single recovery cap would apply across all your accounts—meaning you would be eligible to reclaim a set amount from only one account.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) takes a different view. It recommends that the compensation cap apply to each account, not a consolidated total. If the government decides to reimburse $100,000, you will receive just that amount under its plan—while the IMF believes you should get $300,000.
In its feedback, the IMF criticized the government’s approach of aggregating accounts across banks, calling it “not adequate.” The fund argues this method fails to meet international standards and undermines fairness.
The IMF also raised concerns over the government’s proposal to repay public sector deposits ahead of those of private depositors. Such preferential treatment, the fund warned, would violate global norms and disproportionately disadvantage individual account holders.
Another key recommendation from the IMF is that the bank restructuring law must take precedence over all other legislation in Lebanon. Without that, the fund cautioned, the country risks facing legal and procedural challenges when the law is implemented.
These are just a few of the 20 observations submitted by the IMF regarding the draft bank restructuring law, which was approved by the Cabinet and is now under review by Parliament. A subcommittee of the Finance and Budget Committee is currently studying the law in detail.
The IMF’s comments also addressed the proposed structure of the Higher Banking Commission, the role of Lebanon’s Banking Control Commission, and the technical processes for assessing the financial standing of banks.
The fund shared its observations directly with the Finance Committee, emphasizing that these changes are essential to restoring confidence in the banking system and ensuring long-term stability in Lebanon’s financial sector.
It remains to be seen whether lawmakers will incorporate the recommended amendments and whether the IMF will ultimately approve a revised version of the law—or if Lebanon will still face a long road to financial recovery.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
IMF
Bank
Law
Depositors
Next
Iran’s FM visits Beirut for talks on reconstruction, disarmament— the details
IMF reviews Lebanon's economic plan: Finance Minister vows no more off-budget spending
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-22
Lebanese PM orders public sector closure on municipal election day in South Lebanon and Nabatieh
Lebanon News
2025-05-22
Lebanese PM orders public sector closure on municipal election day in South Lebanon and Nabatieh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-21
IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon hopes to turn positive signals into IMF agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-21
IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon hopes to turn positive signals into IMF agreement
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-28
Lebanon Bank Association chief stresses need for realistic recovery plan to protect depositors and revive sector
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-28
Lebanon Bank Association chief stresses need for realistic recovery plan to protect depositors and revive sector
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Arida border reopens, offering Syrian families a way home after months of closure
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Arida border reopens, offering Syrian families a way home after months of closure
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Uncertainty looms over fate of Lebanon’s central bank vice governors
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Uncertainty looms over fate of Lebanon’s central bank vice governors
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Iran’s FM visits Beirut for talks on reconstruction, disarmament— the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Iran’s FM visits Beirut for talks on reconstruction, disarmament— the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-03
At least seven killed, 20 injured in bombings in South Sudan: MSF
World News
2025-05-03
At least seven killed, 20 injured in bombings in South Sudan: MSF
0
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanon committed to ceasefire agreement, Israel's actions hinder border deployment, says President Aoun
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanon committed to ceasefire agreement, Israel's actions hinder border deployment, says President Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-01
Second airstrike targets motorcycle in Meiss El Jabal
Lebanon News
2025-05-01
Second airstrike targets motorcycle in Meiss El Jabal
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-01
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing one
Lebanon News
2025-06-01
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing one
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details
2
Lebanon News
06:42
Lebanese President Aoun reaffirms commitment to strong ‘state-to-state’ ties with Iran
Lebanon News
06:42
Lebanese President Aoun reaffirms commitment to strong ‘state-to-state’ ties with Iran
3
Lebanon News
07:14
Former minister Ali Hamie named reconstruction adviser to President Aoun
Lebanon News
07:14
Former minister Ali Hamie named reconstruction adviser to President Aoun
4
Lebanon News
11:28
Lebanese army says raid kills 'dangerous fugitive' in Brital shootout
Lebanon News
11:28
Lebanese army says raid kills 'dangerous fugitive' in Brital shootout
5
Lebanon News
06:59
UNIFIL patrol blocked in southern Lebanon over lack of army escort
Lebanon News
06:59
UNIFIL patrol blocked in southern Lebanon over lack of army escort
6
Lebanon News
04:33
Iran’s Araghchi visits Beirut reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
04:33
Iran’s Araghchi visits Beirut reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty
7
Lebanon News
04:49
President Joseph Aoun calls for bold digital transformation at tech forum
Lebanon News
04:49
President Joseph Aoun calls for bold digital transformation at tech forum
8
Lebanon News
08:10
Beirut Port blast judge summons MP Ghazi Zaiter for questioning on June 13
Lebanon News
08:10
Beirut Port blast judge summons MP Ghazi Zaiter for questioning on June 13
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More