PLO votes to create vice president post for first time: Council member

Middle East News
24-04-2025 | 13:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
PLO votes to create vice president post for first time: Council member
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
PLO votes to create vice president post for first time: Council member

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) voted on Thursday to establish the position of vice president, potentially paving the way for a successor to Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.

"A vote was held to create the position of vice president," Rizq Namoura, a member of the PLO's central council, said in an interview with Palestine TV. It is the first time such a role has been created since the organization’s founding decades ago.



AFP
 

Middle East News

PLO

Votes

Vice President

Council

Member

LBCI Next
UK lifts sanctions against Syria's defense ministry and intelligence agencies
Israel’s Gaza war plans stall amid Lebanon operations and internal rift
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-21

Syria's new president meets Chinese envoy for first time since Assad's fall

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-01

Rafah crossing reopens for first time since May to allow Palestinian patients to enter Egypt

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

Citizens walk to Boustane and Marwahin as Lebanese army deploys for first time: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-05

Trump's baseline tariff plays to Turkey's advantage: Vice President

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20

Bulgaria says Israel has apologized for UN worker killed in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
12:10

IMF to help Syria rebuild institutions, re-enter world economy: Georgieva

LBCI
Middle East News
09:08

Iran FM says ready to visit Berlin, Paris, London for nuclear talks

LBCI
Middle East News
08:35

Iran says relations with European troika are deteriorating, proposes resuming dialogue

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12

On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-02

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem announces public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah on Feb. 23, urges action on Israel's violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Hezbollah delegation invites Patriarch Al-Rahi to funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
World News
2025-04-20

Ukraine asks Russia to halt strikes on civilian targets for 30 days

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Israeli army launches probe into missing military equipment near Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:13

Lebanon’s Parliament approves amendment allowing BDL to issue new currency denominations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:48

Lebanese Parliament approves banking secrecy law with a majority of 87

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:44

Lebanese Finance Minister hails parliamentary backing for banking secrecy passage

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Lebanon's Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF welcomes amendments on banking secrecy law

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

PM Salam says government committed to restoring trust between Lebanon and Arab countries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Reforms unlocked with banking secrecy lift: Lebanon expands access to bank records to trace crisis roots

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Families of Beirut Port explosion victims reject prosecutor's decision, threaten street action

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More