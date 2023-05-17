Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives

Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, met with the Caretaker Social Affairs Minister, Hector Hajjar, and the accompanying delegation at Bukhari's residence in Yarze.



During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments on the Lebanese and regional scenes, as well as the plans being implemented by the Social Affairs Ministry. They also explored ways of cooperation between the Kingdom and Lebanon, as well as the concerned entities in both countries, particularly in social care and shared interests.