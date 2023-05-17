News
Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives
Lebanon News
2023-05-17 | 05:46
Lebanon News
2023-05-17 | 05:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives
Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, met with the Caretaker Social Affairs Minister, Hector Hajjar, and the accompanying delegation at Bukhari's residence in Yarze.
During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments on the Lebanese and regional scenes, as well as the plans being implemented by the Social Affairs Ministry. They also explored ways of cooperation between the Kingdom and Lebanon, as well as the concerned entities in both countries, particularly in social care and shared interests.
Lebanon News
Saudi Arabia
Ambassador
Social
Affairs
Minister
Discuss
Regional
Developments
Initiatives
Lebanon
