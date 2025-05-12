Lebanese FM meets Kuwaiti counterpart, invites Kuwaiti nationals to visit the country for tourism

Lebanon News
12-05-2025 | 04:33
LBCI
LBCI
Lebanese FM meets Kuwaiti counterpart, invites Kuwaiti nationals to visit the country for tourism
Lebanese FM meets Kuwaiti counterpart, invites Kuwaiti nationals to visit the country for tourism

Lebanon's Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, during an official visit to Kuwait, accompanying President Joseph Aoun.

The meeting, held in the presence of delegations from both sides, focused on strengthening bilateral relations and revitalizing the Lebanese-Kuwaiti joint committee, in light of Lebanon's renewed engagement with the Arab world under the new administration.

Rajji thanked Kuwait for its continued support to Lebanon and invited Kuwaiti nationals to visit the country for tourism and investment. He also emphasized the importance of diplomatic backing for the liberation of occupied Lebanese territory and reiterated the Lebanese state's exclusive authority over arms.

The two ministers also discussed regional developments, particularly in Syria and Gaza. Rajji reaffirmed Lebanon's support for the Palestinian cause.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Rajji expressed his gratitude to Kuwait for its hospitality and conveyed his greetings to the Kuwaiti leadership.

