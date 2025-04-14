MP Ibrahim Kanaan after Finance Committee session: We approve increasing Lebanon’s IMF subscription share

14-04-2025 | 06:21
MP Ibrahim Kanaan after Finance Committee session: We approve increasing Lebanon’s IMF subscription share
MP Ibrahim Kanaan after Finance Committee session: We approve increasing Lebanon’s IMF subscription share

The Finance and Budget Committee held a session chaired by MP Ibrahim Kanaan and attended by Finance Minister Yassine Jaber to continue discussions on increasing Lebanon’s contribution to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and amending the fee hikes proposed by the government in the 2025 budget.

Following the session, Kanaan said: “We agree to increase Lebanon’s subscription share in the IMF based on a clear framework and within the limits of the treasury’s capacity, which the Finance Ministry will determine in the general assembly.”

He added: “Fees should not be increased yearly, and it is unacceptable for citizens to bear the cost and pay the price of failure. We’ve decided to take a firm stance on any such proposals put forward by the government.”

