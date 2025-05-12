Lebanon's Interior Minister: Voter turnout in municipal elections in North Lebanon and Akkar reach 43.29%

Lebanon News
12-05-2025 | 04:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Interior Minister: Voter turnout in municipal elections in North Lebanon and Akkar reach 43.29%
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's Interior Minister: Voter turnout in municipal elections in North Lebanon and Akkar reach 43.29%

Lebanese Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar announced that the overall voter turnout in the municipal and mukhtar elections across North Lebanon and Akkar reached 43.29%, with 37.25% recorded in North Lebanon and 49.33% in Akkar.

At a press conference, al-Hajjar said the elections were held following a period of doubt and skepticism. He noted that fewer and less severe disruptions occurred this time compared to previous electoral rounds.

He described the overall electoral process in North Lebanon and Akkar as successful, stating that the final ballot box was sealed at 9 p.m., with voting extended due to citizens within polling stations at closing time.

Al-Hajjar emphasized the need to curb unauthorized weapons, affirming the state's exclusive role in enforcing authority through official institutions. He added that incidents of celebratory gunfire were not tied to any political party but carried out by individual citizens.

The minister revealed that 15 suspected cases of voter bribery are under investigation, with additional instances of bribery confirmed and one attempted case of fraud suspected. He warned that despite previous alerts, gunfire incidents did occur, leading to several injuries, including one critical case.

Al-Hajjar also highlighted the notably low turnout in Tripoli and confirmed that vote counting had been completed in all districts. The official reports from polling stations have been submitted for further processing.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Interior

Minister

Ahmad al-Hajjar

Municipal

Mukhtar

Elections

North Lebanon

Akkar

LBCI Next
Lebanese FM meets Kuwaiti counterpart, invites Kuwaiti nationals to visit the country for tourism
Kataeb official Sassine Sassine urges Beirut voters to respect existing agreement among political factions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Latest voter turnout figures updated in ongoing municipal elections in North Lebanon and Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Voter turnout in North Lebanon and Akkar reaches 14.62% by 1 p.m.

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Figures show voter turnout at 10:30 a.m. in North Lebanon and Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Midday turnout drops in Mount Lebanon's municipal elections, compared to 2016; ministry data shows

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:15

35 arrested after deadly gunfire following election results in North Lebanon and Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam praises successful North Lebanon and Akkar elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Interior Ministry begins releasing 2025 municipal election results of Bcharre

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Lebanese FM meets Kuwaiti counterpart, invites Kuwaiti nationals to visit the country for tourism

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Lebanese FM meets Kuwaiti counterpart, invites Kuwaiti nationals to visit the country for tourism

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

Shooting reported in North Lebanon, casualty in Ain al-Dehab, Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Interior Ministry receives 174 complaints, majority from Akkar and Tripoli

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam praises successful North Lebanon and Akkar elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:52

LBCI reporter Nada Andraos injured by stray bullet in Tripoli

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

Shooting reported in North Lebanon, casualty in Ain al-Dehab, Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Video captures major clash in Sfira, Danniyeh amid municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:45

Israel says recognition of Palestinian state will force 'unilateral actions' in response

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:42

Lebanon's Interior Minister bans gunfire, orders security forces to pursue violators

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun heads to Kuwait on an official visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

Heavy crowds spark tension at polling stations in Fnaidek, Akkar, security sources tell LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More