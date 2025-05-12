Lebanese Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar announced that the overall voter turnout in the municipal and mukhtar elections across North Lebanon and Akkar reached 43.29%, with 37.25% recorded in North Lebanon and 49.33% in Akkar.



At a press conference, al-Hajjar said the elections were held following a period of doubt and skepticism. He noted that fewer and less severe disruptions occurred this time compared to previous electoral rounds.



He described the overall electoral process in North Lebanon and Akkar as successful, stating that the final ballot box was sealed at 9 p.m., with voting extended due to citizens within polling stations at closing time.



Al-Hajjar emphasized the need to curb unauthorized weapons, affirming the state's exclusive role in enforcing authority through official institutions. He added that incidents of celebratory gunfire were not tied to any political party but carried out by individual citizens.



The minister revealed that 15 suspected cases of voter bribery are under investigation, with additional instances of bribery confirmed and one attempted case of fraud suspected. He warned that despite previous alerts, gunfire incidents did occur, leading to several injuries, including one critical case.



Al-Hajjar also highlighted the notably low turnout in Tripoli and confirmed that vote counting had been completed in all districts. The official reports from polling stations have been submitted for further processing.