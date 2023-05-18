General Security confirms that it has enough passports to meet all requests

Lebanon's General Directorate of General Security confirmed that it has enough passports to meet all requests at home and abroad and appealed to citizens to make way for those forced to obtain it while emphasizing that every Lebanese is eligible to have a passport.



In this context, the General Security said the following:



- The daily capacity for printing is 3,000 passports, while the number of citizens who come daily to general security centers exceeds 5,000.



- About 80 percent of the completed passports have not been used yet, meaning that the reasons for rushing to obtain passports are not justified, especially when they are available in sufficient quantities.



Based on these facts, the General Directorate of General Security appealed to Lebanese citizens that the Directorate bore the responsibility of securing the rights of citizens and asked the citizens not to rush in front of the centers to obtain passports, except for those who are in dire need of it.