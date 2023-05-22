During his visit to Rome, the caretaker Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, discussed the situation and developments in the Middle East, as well as the presidential vacuum crisis in Lebanon and how to resolve it, with the Secretary of State of the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.



Minister Bou Habib also met with the Vatican's Foreign Affairs Minister, Cardinal Paul Richard Gallagher, and discussed regional issues and Lebanon.



However, Bou Habib conveyed the Vatican's supportive stance, stating that "it is essential to hold presidential elections at the earliest opportunity as a necessary starting point for the solution and reform process in Lebanon, ensuring the smooth functioning of institutions.”



He emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue and enhancing an atmosphere of understanding to find sustainable and fair solutions to the crises in the Middle East.