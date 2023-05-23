Delegation of opposition MPs meets with French Foreign Ministry officials

During their visit to the French capital, Paris, the delegation of opposition MPs discussed with officials from the Department of North Africa and the Middle East at the French Foreign Ministry the opposition's position, especially regarding the roadmap for economic reforms and the necessity of adhering to it to rescue Lebanon from its economic crisis.

The delegation also addressed the opposition's viewpoint regarding the presidential elections.

The delegation comprises MPs Fouad Makhzoumi, Ghassan Hasbani, Ghassan Skaf, Elias Hankache, Adib Abdel Massih, and Bilal al-Houshaymi.