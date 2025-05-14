Trump says Lebanon has rare chance to break free from 'Hezbollah's grip' and make peace with neighbors

14-05-2025 | 05:12
Trump says Lebanon has rare chance to break free from 'Hezbollah's grip' and make peace with neighbors
2min
Trump says Lebanon has rare chance to break free from 'Hezbollah's grip' and make peace with neighbors

U.S. President Donald Trump said Lebanon has a rare opportunity to escape what he referred to as “Hezbollah’s grip” and to rebuild a functional state under its new leadership.

“There is a new chance for a future free from the grip of Hezbollah if the new president and prime minister can rebuild an effective Lebanese state,” he said.

Speaking at a GCC-U.S. summit, Trump urged Lebanon’s leadership to seize the moment and guide the country toward peace and prosperity.

“We just appointed a very good ambassador—a friend of mine, who is Lebanese. I didn’t even know that,” Trump stated. 

“I said, ‘Why do you want to be an ambassador to Lebanon? That could be dangerous.’ And he said, ‘I don’t care. I grew up there. I love the country.”

Trump described the new ambassador, Michel Issa, as a capable and "successful man from the United States," signaling Washington’s commitment to Lebanon’s future.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to forge a Lebanon that is prosperous and at peace with its neighbors,” Trump said. “And I think things can really happen there.”

