Trump says Lebanon has rare chance to break free from 'Hezbollah's grip' and make peace with neighbors

U.S. President Donald Trump said Lebanon has a rare opportunity to escape what he referred to as “Hezbollah’s grip” and to rebuild a functional state under its new leadership.



“There is a new chance for a future free from the grip of Hezbollah if the new president and prime minister can rebuild an effective Lebanese state,” he said.



Speaking at a GCC-U.S. summit, Trump urged Lebanon’s leadership to seize the moment and guide the country toward peace and prosperity.



“We just appointed a very good ambassador—a friend of mine, who is Lebanese. I didn’t even know that,” Trump stated.



“I said, ‘Why do you want to be an ambassador to Lebanon? That could be dangerous.’ And he said, ‘I don’t care. I grew up there. I love the country.”



Trump described the new ambassador, Michel Issa, as a capable and "successful man from the United States," signaling Washington’s commitment to Lebanon’s future.



“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to forge a Lebanon that is prosperous and at peace with its neighbors,” Trump said. “And I think things can really happen there.”

