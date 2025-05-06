Turkish intelligence foils attempt to smuggle explosive pager devices destined for Hezbollah

Turkish intelligence services have reportedly thwarted an attempt to smuggle a second shipment of explosive pager devices into Lebanon, which were intended to target Hezbollah operatives.



According to Turkish media reports, the operation was foiled following an intelligence tip-off received on September 20, 2024, just days after a series of similar attacks involving pagers.



The shipment, which had arrived in Istanbul from Hong Kong on September 16, was declared as containing "food blenders."



However, authorities identified it as suspicious cargo destined for Beirut. It was initially planned to be shipped to Lebanon on September 27.



Hezbollah's media relations officer confirmed to LBCI that the group had alerted Turkish authorities about the explosive devices in Istanbul, which were en route to Lebanon last September.