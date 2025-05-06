Turkish intelligence foils attempt to smuggle explosive pager devices destined for Hezbollah

Lebanon News
06-05-2025 | 08:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkish intelligence foils attempt to smuggle explosive pager devices destined for Hezbollah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Turkish intelligence foils attempt to smuggle explosive pager devices destined for Hezbollah

Turkish intelligence services have reportedly thwarted an attempt to smuggle a second shipment of explosive pager devices into Lebanon, which were intended to target Hezbollah operatives. 

According to Turkish media reports, the operation was foiled following an intelligence tip-off received on September 20, 2024, just days after a series of similar attacks involving pagers.

The shipment, which had arrived in Istanbul from Hong Kong on September 16, was declared as containing "food blenders." 

However, authorities identified it as suspicious cargo destined for Beirut. It was initially planned to be shipped to Lebanon on September 27.

Hezbollah's media relations officer confirmed to LBCI that the group had alerted Turkish authorities about the explosive devices in Istanbul, which were en route to Lebanon last September. 

Lebanon News

Turkish

Intelligence

Explosive

Pager

Devices

Hezbollah

Lebanon

LBCI Next
13 municipal councils elected unopposed in Miniyeh–Danniyeh district, northern Lebanon
Lebanese PM meets Egyptian Ambassador: Preparations underway for upcoming meeting of Joint Higher Committee
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-28

Three sources tell Reuters: $2.5 million in cash seized at Beirut Airport, destined for Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-20

Lebanese Army foils new rocket attack attempt, seizes launchers in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-09

Turkish intelligence chief in Tehran to discuss "terrorist threats"

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-07

Israeli PM gifts golden pager to Trump symbolizing attack on Hezbollah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Kfar Roummane

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

Municipal and mukhtar election results for Aley, Keserwan, and Jbeil district announced

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

Palestinian president to visit Beirut on May 21 after disarmament call

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

13 municipal councils elected unopposed in Miniyeh–Danniyeh district, northern Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

Several municipal and mukhtar councils win by acclamation in Zgharta district ahead of elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06

Lebanon's prison crisis: 83% of detainees remain without trial amid worsening conditions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-23

Lebanon secures preliminary approval to increase World Bank loan to $400 million

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Turkish intelligence foils attempt to smuggle explosive pager devices destined for Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:41

Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of Janta near Syrian border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Rocket fallout: Lebanon advances with Hamas handovers, tensions ease

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Turkish intelligence foils attempt to smuggle explosive pager devices destined for Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

IMF awaits action: Lebanon urged to pass banking, fiscal reform bills

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

UAE says 'yes' to Lebanon again — can Beirut turn the page?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Sources to LBCI: Saudi technical committee to visit Lebanon to address tourist obstacles

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Sources tell LBCI: Three Emirati planes, including Etihad Airways, to arrive at Beirut Airport Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:23

Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More