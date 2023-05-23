Mikati meets UNIFIL chief, Caretaker Environment Minister

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met on Tuesday met with UNIFIL Commander General Aroldo Lázaro, who visited him with an accompanying delegation, in the presence of Mikati’s diplomatic advisor, Ambassador Boutros Assaker.

The Caretaker Prime Minister then separately welcomed at the Grand Serail, Caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin, with whom he discussed several environmental affairs.

In the wake of the meeting, Yassin said, "As we get closer to World Environment Day on June 5, I’ve seized to occasion to discuss three basic issues with the prime minister.”

“First, the issue of solid waste. I’ve briefed the prime minister on all in terms of planning to improve solid waste management, the current cooperation with the World Bank, and what is required of the Lebanese government and municipalities in this regard,” he added.

As for the second issue, the caretaker minister said it is related to sanitation.

“We will soon announce a cooperation agreement with the European Union and UNICEF to operate a large number of sewage plants in Lebanon,” he added.

“The third issue is about air quality, as air pollution has increased dramatically in the current period due to the use of generators, and this is very harmful to people's health. Consequently, I will issue a decision to install filters in all generators, especially larger ones that are above 60 KVA,” he concluded by saying.