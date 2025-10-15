News
Lebanese Army receives two kidnapped men from Syrian-Lebanese border
Lebanon News
15-10-2025 | 03:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese Army receives two kidnapped men from Syrian-Lebanese border
The Lebanese Army Intelligence on Tuesday received from the Syrian side two Lebanese men who had been kidnapped earlier that day from the Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali area near the Jousieh–Qaa border crossing.
The handover took place late Tuesday night following contacts between the Lebanese Army Intelligence Directorate and Syrian intelligence.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Army
Intelligence
Syria
