Lebanese Army receives two kidnapped men from Syrian-Lebanese border

15-10-2025 | 03:20
Lebanese Army receives two kidnapped men from Syrian-Lebanese border
0min
Lebanese Army receives two kidnapped men from Syrian-Lebanese border

The Lebanese Army Intelligence on Tuesday received from the Syrian side two Lebanese men who had been kidnapped earlier that day from the Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali area near the Jousieh–Qaa border crossing. 

The handover took place late Tuesday night following contacts between the Lebanese Army Intelligence Directorate and Syrian intelligence.

