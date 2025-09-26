Lebanese army remains a symbol of hope and stability, says Lebanon’s Defense Ministry

The Lebanese Ministry of Defense reaffirmed the army’s central mission as protecting the nation from discord, preventing escalation into conflict, and deterring threats to civil peace.



In a statement on Friday, the ministry praised the Lebanese army for its sacrifices—lives lost, injuries, and disabilities sustained—in defense of the country, its flag, and national dignity.



“Our soldiers and officers have never expected praise or recognition, yet their honor and courage reject injustice and refuse to shoulder the consequences of public unrest while others hide behind minor excuses to evade major responsibilities,” the statement said.



The ministry emphasized that the army is committed to preserving Lebanon, guided by its leadership and supported by a population that sees in it the remaining hope for the country’s stability.