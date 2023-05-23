News
Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source
Lebanon News
2023-05-23 | 06:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source
Lebanon has been verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh "on charges of corruption, forgery... and money laundry and embezzlement", a senior judicial source told Reuters on Tuesday.
No one at the German federal prosecution was immediately available to comment.
Last Friday, France's national financial prosecutor confirmed in a statement that it has issued an arrest warrant for Salameh.
Salameh has denied any wrongdoing.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Germany
Arrest
Warrant
Central Bank
Governor
Riad Salameh
Corruption
Forgery
Money Laundry
Embezzlement
