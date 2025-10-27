Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Israel has increased its threats toward Lebanon, with a senior Northern Command official saying the army is preparing for several days of combat operations as part of a plan to prevent Hezbollah from rearming and strengthening its military capabilities.



The Israeli field commander, whose identity has not been released, said the army will not back down this time until Hezbollah’s capabilities are "weakened" and that the country will handle the issue on its own.



Meanwhile, U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus visited Tel Aviv to discuss developments in Lebanon and Gaza.



A source familiar with her meetings said she focused on changing the rules of engagement in Lebanon, although the future policy agreed upon between Washington and Tel Aviv remains unclear.



An Israeli official said the discussions also addressed what they described as the Lebanese army’s retreat on the issue of maintaining exclusive state control over weapons, its failure to assert control over all Lebanese regions, and ensure the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.



During the discussions, Israeli intelligence and military reports were presented, noting that settlements along the border, including Avivim and Hanita, are at risk, and warning of potential operations by Hezbollah that could destabilize the region.



The reports prompted some officials to urge intensified strikes on Lebanon, dismissing diplomatic efforts.



In contrast, others cautioned that entering Lebanon would be a serious mistake and that calling for several days of fighting could dangerously escalate the situation. Meanwhile, some military officials say the army is capable of achieving its objectives with current operations.



On the ground, heightened media coverage and ongoing threats have coincided with the army strengthening its combat units and observation posts.



All of this comes as focus shifts to the results of the U.S. envoy’s talks on Lebanon, amid daily escalations from the Bekaa region to southern Lebanon.