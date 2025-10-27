US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise

Lebanon News
27-10-2025 | 08:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise

U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus is expected in Beirut on Monday for talks with Lebanese officials on disarming Hezbollah, sources familiar with her visit said, amid fears in Lebanon that Israel could launch a renewed air war on the group.

Those worries have been driven by days of intensifying Israeli strikes on Lebanon's south and east that have killed more than a dozen people, most of them Hezbollah members, according to Lebanese security sources.

Lebanon fears the bombing shows Israel intends to ramp up its air campaign, despite a November 2024 ceasefire that was intended to end a year-long war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Ortagus, the White House's deputy Middle East envoy, is expected to attend a meeting on Wednesday reviewing the Lebanese army's efforts to clear Hezbollah arms caches in the country's south, in line with the 2024 truce.

Another U.S. envoy, Tom Barrack, warned last week that Hezbollah may face a new confrontation with Israel if Lebanese authorities fail to act quickly to disarm the group in full, which Hezbollah has rejected doing so far.

Reuters

Lebanon News

Lebanon

United States

Morgan Ortagus

Beirut

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon
President Aoun mourns journalist Bassam Barrak
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-02

US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Stabilization talks: Morgan Ortagus in Israel for Gaza force, Katz signals more strikes on Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Lebanese Cabinet to convene Wednesday, electoral law on first item of agenda

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

President Aoun mourns journalist Bassam Barrak

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-22

Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights

LBCI
World News
2025-09-10

China says 'strongly condemns' Israeli strike in Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-25

Fake news: No security deployment around Mar Mikhael Church; images circulating are AI-generated

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-22

PM Salam discusses South Lebanon and post-UNIFIL phase with UNIFIL commander

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Stabilization talks: Morgan Ortagus in Israel for Gaza force, Katz signals more strikes on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Deep divisions emerge ahead of Parliament session over electoral law debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Israeli army accuses UNIFIL of shooting down drone over South Lebanon; UN says drone dropped grenade near patrol

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More