US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon

Lebanon News
27-10-2025 | 09:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported Monday that U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus has arrived in the country.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Morgan Ortagus

United States

LBCI Next
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
Deep divisions emerge ahead of Parliament session over electoral law debate
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Lebanese Cabinet to convene Wednesday, electoral law on first item of agenda

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33

Israel says Red Cross, Egyptian team and Hamas searching for hostage bodies in Gaza

LBCI
World News
10:21

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits east of Guadeloupe: USGS

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Lebanese Cabinet to convene Wednesday, electoral law on first item of agenda

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

President Aoun mourns journalist Bassam Barrak

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-22

Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights

LBCI
World News
2025-09-10

China says 'strongly condemns' Israeli strike in Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-25

Fake news: No security deployment around Mar Mikhael Church; images circulating are AI-generated

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-22

PM Salam discusses South Lebanon and post-UNIFIL phase with UNIFIL commander

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Stabilization talks: Morgan Ortagus in Israel for Gaza force, Katz signals more strikes on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Deep divisions emerge ahead of Parliament session over electoral law debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Israeli army accuses UNIFIL of shooting down drone over South Lebanon; UN says drone dropped grenade near patrol

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More