Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel

News Bulletin Reports
27-10-2025 | 13:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

“We are not delivering threats or warnings, but rather a message of precaution about what may happen in the future,” said the Egyptian ambassador at Lebanon’s Grand Serail. The statement, made after a stop in Baabda, could summarize what Egypt’s intelligence chief, Hassan Rashad, will discuss with Lebanese officials on Tuesday.

According to LBCI sources, Rashad’s mission in Beirut, following his meeting with the Israeli prime minister last week, may carry a message that Egypt is ready to play a role in curbing any potential Israeli escalation in Lebanon and ensuring weapons remain under state control, particularly after Cairo’s success in brokering a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

“I believe that the successes Egypt has achieved regarding the Gaza ceasefire agreement, in cooperation with our partners in the region and the world, will also be leveraged to help ease the Lebanese issue. What Lebanon is facing should not continue unchecked, as it could lead to worse outcomes. Therefore, the messages we carry to Lebanon stress the importance of precaution,” the ambassador added.

Egypt is not the only diplomatic actor in Lebanon on Tuesday. U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus, arriving in Beirut from Tel Aviv, will also be in the capital. LBCI sources indicate that her main purpose is to chair a meeting of the ceasefire monitoring committee on Wednesday.

Ortagus, who handles the Lebanese file in coordination with incoming U.S. ambassador Michel Issa, expected in mid-November, will stress the need to strengthen the committee’s role in preventing on-the-ground deterioration, alongside intensifying U.S. support and pressure to disarm Hezbollah.

She is also set to meet senior Lebanese officials to focus on Lebanon’s security situation, following recent meetings with top Israeli officials on the same issue.

The diplomatic push regarding Lebanon also involves U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, who arrived in Israel to discuss developments related to Lebanon with Israeli officials.

Multiple diplomatic actors are now engaged in Lebanon. The key question remains: can these efforts succeed in restraining Israel from expanding its strikes, which have continued since last year’s ceasefire agreement?

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Egypt

Israel

Morgan Ortagus

Beirut

Tel Aviv

United States

LBCI Next
Parliament in focus: Expatriate voting rights take center stage as Lebanon’s lawmakers reconvene
Deep divisions emerge ahead of Parliament session over electoral law debate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:12

Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-09

Lebanon moves forward with long-delayed highway expansion, set to ease traffic after years — the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-01

Qatar’s Emir discusses with Trump the plan to end the Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16

Threats of escalation: Israel pressures Hamas as US pushes to finalize Gaza ceasefire plan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:12

Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Jounieh launches first campaign to clear railway violations under new MoU—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:05

A ship, forged fuel, and a chase at sea: Inside Lebanon’s ‘Hawk III’ vessel investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Parliament in focus: Expatriate voting rights take center stage as Lebanon’s lawmakers reconvene

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Jounieh launches first campaign to clear railway violations under new MoU—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:05

A ship, forged fuel, and a chase at sea: Inside Lebanon’s ‘Hawk III’ vessel investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More