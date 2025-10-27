News
Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
27-10-2025 | 13:52
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
“We are not delivering threats or warnings, but rather a message of precaution about what may happen in the future,” said the Egyptian ambassador at Lebanon’s Grand Serail. The statement, made after a stop in Baabda, could summarize what Egypt’s intelligence chief, Hassan Rashad, will discuss with Lebanese officials on Tuesday.
According to LBCI sources, Rashad’s mission in Beirut, following his meeting with the Israeli prime minister last week, may carry a message that Egypt is ready to play a role in curbing any potential Israeli escalation in Lebanon and ensuring weapons remain under state control, particularly after Cairo’s success in brokering a ceasefire deal in Gaza.
“I believe that the successes Egypt has achieved regarding the Gaza ceasefire agreement, in cooperation with our partners in the region and the world, will also be leveraged to help ease the Lebanese issue. What Lebanon is facing should not continue unchecked, as it could lead to worse outcomes. Therefore, the messages we carry to Lebanon stress the importance of precaution,” the ambassador added.
Egypt is not the only diplomatic actor in Lebanon on Tuesday. U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus, arriving in Beirut from Tel Aviv, will also be in the capital. LBCI sources indicate that her main purpose is to chair a meeting of the ceasefire monitoring committee on Wednesday.
Ortagus, who handles the Lebanese file in coordination with incoming U.S. ambassador Michel Issa, expected in mid-November, will stress the need to strengthen the committee’s role in preventing on-the-ground deterioration, alongside intensifying U.S. support and pressure to disarm Hezbollah.
She is also set to meet senior Lebanese officials to focus on Lebanon’s security situation, following recent meetings with top Israeli officials on the same issue.
The diplomatic push regarding Lebanon also involves U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, who arrived in Israel to discuss developments related to Lebanon with Israeli officials.
Multiple diplomatic actors are now engaged in Lebanon. The key question remains: can these efforts succeed in restraining Israel from expanding its strikes, which have continued since last year’s ceasefire agreement?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Egypt
Israel
Morgan Ortagus
Beirut
Tel Aviv
United States
