Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones

Lebanon News
2023-05-23 | 09:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib said, "Syrians in Lebanon do not qualify as political refugees, as most of them are in Lebanon for economic reasons," according to the Italian Nova News Agency. 

During a panel discussion at the Italian Society for International Organization in Rome, Bou Habib confirmed that "Lebanon has two million Syrians, and this number threatens the structure of the Lebanese entity, as there has always been a balance between Christians and Muslims, as they feel that they are equal and not superior to one over the other," referring to "Jordan also hosts Syrian refugees, but their situation is better managed there." 

He called for "resolving the refugee issue," pointing out that "until now, there is no clear road map for their future fate, as they have been living in Lebanon for 12 years, awaiting a solution. This is what the Palestinians in Lebanon have been waiting for, for more than 75 years now, and yet the Palestinians cannot return." 

He affirmed that "the Syrian refugee is now considered an economic refugee, and the internal situation in Lebanon does not tolerate that at all, and the money paid to support them in Lebanon must be paid to them in Syria according to the same conditions." 

Bou Habib said, "I spoke with President Bashar al-Assad and Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad to reassure them of their safe return, and I reported that Syria has 40 laws to ensure that refugees, including opponents and dissidents, are not punished in any way."

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Foreign Affairs

Abdallah Bou Habib said

Syrian

Refugees

Political

Economic Reasons

LBCI Next
The government fears Salameh's dismissal, shifts responsibility to judiciary
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-11

20 organizations demand Lebanon to halt 'summary' deportation of Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-09

Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-07

Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-03

Syrian refugees fearful as Lebanon steps up deportations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:52

Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-22

Opentrons aims to democratize lab access with its Flex robot

LBCI
Variety
13:10

Microsoft launches new AI tool to moderate text and images

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-25

After inking its OpenAI deal, Shutterstock rolls out a generative AI toolkit to create images based on text prompts

LBCI
Variety
11:32

Fake Pentagon attack hoax shows perils of Twitter’s paid verification

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog

LBCI
World
16:14

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position

LBCI
Variety
03:01

Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:52

Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More