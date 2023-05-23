Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib said, "Syrians in Lebanon do not qualify as political refugees, as most of them are in Lebanon for economic reasons," according to the Italian Nova News Agency.



During a panel discussion at the Italian Society for International Organization in Rome, Bou Habib confirmed that "Lebanon has two million Syrians, and this number threatens the structure of the Lebanese entity, as there has always been a balance between Christians and Muslims, as they feel that they are equal and not superior to one over the other," referring to "Jordan also hosts Syrian refugees, but their situation is better managed there."



He called for "resolving the refugee issue," pointing out that "until now, there is no clear road map for their future fate, as they have been living in Lebanon for 12 years, awaiting a solution. This is what the Palestinians in Lebanon have been waiting for, for more than 75 years now, and yet the Palestinians cannot return."



He affirmed that "the Syrian refugee is now considered an economic refugee, and the internal situation in Lebanon does not tolerate that at all, and the money paid to support them in Lebanon must be paid to them in Syria according to the same conditions."



Bou Habib said, "I spoke with President Bashar al-Assad and Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad to reassure them of their safe return, and I reported that Syria has 40 laws to ensure that refugees, including opponents and dissidents, are not punished in any way."