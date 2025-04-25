News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US lists demands at UN as Syria seeks sanctions relief
World News
25-04-2025 | 14:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US lists demands at UN as Syria seeks sanctions relief
The United States publicly spelled out at the United Nations on Friday the steps it wants Syria to take before Washington will change its stance toward the country, as Syria's foreign minister appealed for tough sanctions to be lifted.
Reuters reported last month that Washington had handed Syria a list of conditions it wants Damascus to fulfill in exchange for partial sanctions relief. On Friday, acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Dorothy Shea listed them publicly.
She said the U.S. wants Syria's authorities to fully renounce and suppress terrorism, adopt a policy of non-aggression to neighboring states, exclude foreign terrorist fighters from any official roles, prevent Iran and its proxies from exploiting Syrian territory, destroy weapons of mass destruction, assist in the recovery of U.S. citizens disappeared in Syria, and ensure the security and freedoms of all Syrians.
"The United States continues to observe the actions of the interim authorities and will determine our actions based on a pattern of behavior. The core leadership must move beyond its past," Shea told the 15-member Security Council.
She said the U.S. wants Syria's authorities to fully renounce and suppress terrorism, adopt a policy of non-aggression to neighboring states, exclude foreign terrorist fighters from any official roles, prevent Iran and its proxies from exploiting Syrian territory, destroy weapons of mass destruction, assist in the recovery of U.S. citizens disappeared in Syria, and ensure the security and freedoms of all Syrians.
"The United States continues to observe the actions of the interim authorities and will determine our actions based on a pattern of behavior. The core leadership must move beyond its past," Shea told the 15-member Security Council.
Reuters
World News
United States
United Nations
Syria
Next
Over 128,000 people have viewed Pope Francis' body: Vatican
Iran FM says ready to visit Berlin, Paris, London for nuclear talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-04-09
US issues new sanctions on Iran as Trump seeks talks
Middle East News
2025-04-09
US issues new sanctions on Iran as Trump seeks talks
0
World News
2025-03-03
White House seeks plan for possible Russia sanctions relief: Reuters
World News
2025-03-03
White House seeks plan for possible Russia sanctions relief: Reuters
0
World News
2025-01-27
UN chief concerned at US aid freeze, seeks more exemptions
World News
2025-01-27
UN chief concerned at US aid freeze, seeks more exemptions
0
Middle East News
2025-03-25
Turkey seeking US sanctions relief, warmer ties in Washington visit
Middle East News
2025-03-25
Turkey seeking US sanctions relief, warmer ties in Washington visit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:20
Public viewing of Pope Francis' coffin ends
World News
13:20
Public viewing of Pope Francis' coffin ends
0
World News
10:57
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Ecuador, damaging buildings
World News
10:57
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Ecuador, damaging buildings
0
World News
10:05
US-made parts found in North Korean missile that Russia fired on Kyiv: Zelensky
World News
10:05
US-made parts found in North Korean missile that Russia fired on Kyiv: Zelensky
0
World News
09:55
Trump en route to Rome on first international trip of his second term
World News
09:55
Trump en route to Rome on first international trip of his second term
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-20
Return of Gaza hostage remains should be private: Red Cross
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-20
Return of Gaza hostage remains should be private: Red Cross
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem bids farewell to Nasrallah, Safieddine: We will not abandon the option of resistance
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem bids farewell to Nasrallah, Safieddine: We will not abandon the option of resistance
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-26
Speaker Berri meets French envoy Le Drian
Lebanon News
2025-03-26
Speaker Berri meets French envoy Le Drian
0
World News
10:57
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Ecuador, damaging buildings
World News
10:57
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Ecuador, damaging buildings
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:51
Lebanon court sentences father to 112 years of hard labor for horrific abuse of his daughters
Lebanon News
04:51
Lebanon court sentences father to 112 years of hard labor for horrific abuse of his daughters
2
Lebanon News
07:27
Speaker Berri says Hezbollah will not disarm until Israel fulfills its ceasefire obligations
Lebanon News
07:27
Speaker Berri says Hezbollah will not disarm until Israel fulfills its ceasefire obligations
3
Lebanon News
07:46
Lebanese army tightens border security after crossfire with Syria over smuggling dispute
Lebanon News
07:46
Lebanese army tightens border security after crossfire with Syria over smuggling dispute
4
Lebanon News
11:27
President Aoun says Lebanon remains a beacon of values after Pope Francis tribute
Lebanon News
11:27
President Aoun says Lebanon remains a beacon of values after Pope Francis tribute
5
Lebanon News
05:30
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says banking secrecy reform a step forward for Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:30
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says banking secrecy reform a step forward for Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:10
Hassan Diab’s interrogation ends in Beirut Port explosion case as defense pushes for dismissal
Lebanon News
06:10
Hassan Diab’s interrogation ends in Beirut Port explosion case as defense pushes for dismissal
7
Lebanon News
07:13
President Aoun emphasizes diplomatic solution and unity during visit to Economic and Social Council
Lebanon News
07:13
President Aoun emphasizes diplomatic solution and unity during visit to Economic and Social Council
8
Lebanon News
06:47
Interior Minister schedules May 24 elections in South Lebanon and Nabatieh, adjusted for holiday
Lebanon News
06:47
Interior Minister schedules May 24 elections in South Lebanon and Nabatieh, adjusted for holiday
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More