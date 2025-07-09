News
Hezbollah insists US must pressure Israel before dialogue on weapons: here's what we know
News Bulletin Reports
09-07-2025 | 12:55
Hezbollah insists US must pressure Israel before dialogue on weapons: here’s what we know
Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
In diplomatic but firm language, U.S. envoy Tom Barrack told the Lebanese state that finding a solution is their responsibility.
While the response to the U.S. proposal came from Lebanon’s three top officials, the reality remains that Hezbollah is a key player in the file.
According to LBCI information, Hezbollah believes the United States cannot ask the Lebanese to engage in dialogue over the weapons issue before it fulfills its role as guarantor of the ceasefire agreement.
Hezbollah maintains that the United States is acting as if it bears no responsibility and is distancing itself from its role as guarantor of the ceasefire. According to this view, Washington has not exerted any pressure on Israel to implement the parts of the agreement that apply to it.
Therefore, Hezbollah believes the starting point of any Lebanese dialogue—such as the one Barrack is calling for—must begin with U.S. pressure on Tel Aviv.
The group has declared its willingness to engage in dialogue, and by voting for President Joseph Aoun and granting confidence to the government, it acknowledges that a Lebanese consensus has emerged around limiting weapons to the authority of the state.
Sources told LBCI that Hezbollah is determined to implement the first part of the ceasefire agreement signed last November before discussing any second proposal.
Accordingly, the group believes that any Israeli move in the coming period will be against the Lebanese state, as it is the negotiating party and the one that submitted the response to the U.S. proposal.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Hezbollah
United States
Israel
Dialogue
Weapons
Tom Barrack
