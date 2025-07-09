US State Dept spokesperson urges Lebanon to advance Hezbollah disarmament and urgent reforms after Barrack’s visit

09-07-2025 | 12:25
US State Dept spokesperson urges Lebanon to advance Hezbollah disarmament and urgent reforms after Barrack’s visit
2min
US State Dept spokesperson urges Lebanon to advance Hezbollah disarmament and urgent reforms after Barrack’s visit

A U.S. State Department spokesperson, speaking following U.S. envoy Tom Barrack's visit to Beirut, emphasized that private diplomatic discussions with Lebanon should not be publicly characterized. 

“As Ambassador Barrack has said publicly, he was unbelievably satisfied with the initial response by the Lebanese government, but he also said we must now get into the details,” the official said.

On the security front, the spokesperson affirmed that progress has been made by the Lebanese army in disarming Hezbollah in the south, but more remains to be done. 

“We need the Lebanese state to do more to fully remove all weapons, and infrastructure from Hezbollah and non-state actors across the country,” the spokesperson added.

However, security reforms alone will not suffice, as Lebanon must urgently pass critical economic and judicial reforms to restore financial stability and regain international confidence. Parliament must act swiftly to pass legislation on bank resolution and judicial independence, the official confirmed.

They further noted: “As Ambassador Barrack said while in Beirut, Lebanon must utilize this moment to make progress." 

The spokesperson concluded with a warning: “We don’t want to see Hezbollah, or any other terrorist group in Lebanon, recover their ability to commit violence and threaten security in Lebanon or Israel.”
 

Cypriot President affirms Lebanon's regional role during meeting with President Aoun
Lebanon at a crossroads: Tom Barrack on the US paper, Hezbollah, and the future of unity — here is the full interview
LBCI
World News
06:14

Kremlin says unfazed by Trump's latest Putin remarks

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Syrian returns from Lebanon to begin under UN-backed plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-30

Parliamentary session: Diaspora seats fuel political divide as Lebanese parliament pushes through agenda

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-07

Lebanon says ten wounded, including a child, in two Israeli airstrikes

