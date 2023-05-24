Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands

2023-05-24 | 03:31
Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands
2min
Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands

Lebanon's Armed Forces Commander, General Joseph Aoun, directed an order to the military on the occasion of the Resistance and Liberation Day, in which he said that this occasion comes bearing the meanings of dignity and vigor.  

He stressed that it is a holiday in which "we remember with pride the historic victory achieved by the Lebanese over the Israeli enemy, who liberated most of the occupied lands in the south and returned them to the embrace of the homeland, dedicating a long march of struggle and steadfastness, and writing a bright page in Lebanon's history. They set a rare example for people to follow." 

The Army Commander commended the military's steadfastness and insistence on performing their duty towards their homeland, which is a "source of pride and hope, because by doing so you protect Lebanon from its enemies, especially the Israeli enemy, and terrorism, and you uphold security, showing the utmost professionalism, dedication and vigilance, and full commitment to moral values and controls and safeguarding human rights while carrying out your missions." 

He pointed out that the Lebanese, in particular over the past years, have realized the strength of the will and commitment "to your oath, and your loyalty to the blood of the martyrs and the wounded, despite the difficult circumstances and the scale of responsibility." 

Marking the occasion, General Joseph Aoun affirmed the continuity in carrying out their duties, especially on the southern borders, in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, following Resolution 1701 and its provisions, stressed the right to resist the Israeli enemy and its ambitions and violations of Lebanese sovereignty and to recover all of Lebanon's lands. 

He also highlighted that preserving Lebanon's security, stability, defense, and control of its borders remains the absolute priority for the military establishment.  

According to him, this stability is a prerequisite for the advancement of the economy and the functioning of institutions, pointing out to the military that "every drop of blood you make for the sake of your country, [...] is entrenched through the trust of the Lebanese and the international community in you." 

The Army Commander also praised the military's work according to the dictates of the oath, duty, and the supreme national interest "because, with your steadfastness and faith, our country will overcome all challenges."
 

