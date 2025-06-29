Israeli court postpones Netanyahu appearance in graft trial

An Israeli court on Sunday postponed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's testimony in his corruption trial after he requested a delay with the support of U.S. President Donald Trump, in a ruling published by the premier's party.



"Following the explanations given... we partially accept the request and cancel at this stage Mr. Netanyahu's hearings scheduled" for this week, the Jerusalem district court said in its ruling, published online by the Likud party.



Netanyahu's lawyers had asked the court to excuse him from testifying over the next two weeks so he could focus on security issues following a ceasefire with Iran and amid ongoing fighting in Gaza where Israeli hostages are held.





AFP