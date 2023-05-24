Prioritizing stability: US Department of State calls on Lebanon to implement reforms in Central Bank Governor selection

Lebanon News
2023-05-24
High views
Prioritizing stability: US Department of State calls on Lebanon to implement reforms in Central Bank Governor selection
0min
Prioritizing stability: US Department of State calls on Lebanon to implement reforms in Central Bank Governor selection

The spokesperson for the US Department of State emphasized the importance for the Lebanese government to respect the established mechanisms for appointing a new governor for the Central Bank of Lebanon, stressing the need to focus on stabilizing the Lebanese economy and implementing necessary reforms.

The US Department of State reiterated that, in general, it is up to the Lebanese government to decide who takes over the position, and they will work with the appointed governor in their official status.

Regarding the German arrest warrant issued against the Central Bank Governor following the French warrant issued last week, the spokesperson said they leave it to their German partners to handle the situation, just as they did with the French.

