Israel defense minister warns 'Tehran will burn' if Iran fires more missiles
Middle East News
14-06-2025 | 05:31
Israel defense minister warns 'Tehran will burn' if Iran fires more missiles
Defense Minister Israel Katz on Saturday warned that "Tehran will burn" if Iran fired more missiles at Israel, as the arch foes traded fire for a second day.
"The Iranian dictator is turning the citizens of Iran into hostages and bringing about a reality in which they –- especially the residents of Tehran -– will pay a heavy price because of the criminal harm to Israeli civilians," Katz was quoted as saying in a statement.
"If (Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei continues to fire missiles toward the Israeli home front –- Tehran will burn."
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Defense
Minister
Tehran
Iran
Missiles
