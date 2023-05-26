PM Mikati meets Imran Riza, discuss aid for Syrian refugees

2023-05-26 | 03:33
PM Mikati meets Imran Riza, discuss aid for Syrian refugees
PM Mikati meets Imran Riza, discuss aid for Syrian refugees

Lebanon's Caretaker, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, met with the UN Deputy Special Coordinator Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, on Friday morning at the Grand Serail. 

After the meeting, Riza said: "I met Mikati, and our meeting was fruitful. I had met earlier with the Minister of Social Affairs, Hector Hajjar, and we discussed what is being circulated in the media regarding aid to Syrian refugees." 

He stressed that work will be done with the UNHCR and the World Food Program to develop a constructive formula for progress in this matter, according to the aspirations of the Prime Minister and the Lebanese state.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

UN

Imran Riza

Syrian

Refugees

Aid

Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
