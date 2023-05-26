News
PM Mikati meets Imran Riza, discuss aid for Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2023-05-26 | 03:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Mikati meets Imran Riza, discuss aid for Syrian refugees
Lebanon's Caretaker, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, met with the UN Deputy Special Coordinator Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, on Friday morning at the Grand Serail.
After the meeting, Riza said: "I met Mikati, and our meeting was fruitful. I had met earlier with the Minister of Social Affairs, Hector Hajjar, and we discussed what is being circulated in the media regarding aid to Syrian refugees."
He stressed that work will be done with the UNHCR and the World Food Program to develop a constructive formula for progress in this matter, according to the aspirations of the Prime Minister and the Lebanese state.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
UN
Imran Riza
Syrian
Refugees
Aid
