Four Revolutionary Guards fighters killed in northwest Iran: Media
Middle East News
21-06-2025 | 06:20
Four Revolutionary Guards fighters killed in northwest Iran: Media
Four fighters from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed in an Israeli attack on a training center in northwest Iran, the ISNA news agency reported.
"Four people have died as martyrs and three others were wounded in an Israeli attack against a training camp of the Revolutionary Guards in Tabriz," ISNA reported. The city has been repeatedly targeted since Israel began striking Iran more than a week ago.
AFP
Middle East News
Revolutionary Guards
Fighters
Iran
Israel
Attack
