Four Revolutionary Guards fighters killed in northwest Iran: Media

Middle East News
21-06-2025 | 06:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Four Revolutionary Guards fighters killed in northwest Iran: Media
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Four Revolutionary Guards fighters killed in northwest Iran: Media

Four fighters from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed in an Israeli attack on a training center in northwest Iran, the ISNA news agency reported.

"Four people have died as martyrs and three others were wounded in an Israeli attack against a training camp of the Revolutionary Guards in Tabriz," ISNA reported. The city has been repeatedly targeted since Israel began striking Iran more than a week ago.

AFP

Middle East News

Revolutionary Guards

Fighters

Iran

Israel

Attack

LBCI Next
Syrian security forces arrest Bashar al-Assad’s cousin at Lebanon border: SANA
Turkey says Israel leading Middle East to 'total disaster'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Iran media says two Revolutionary Guards killed in Israeli strike

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Iran media says eight killed in Israeli strike on northwest

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-12

Iranian state media confirms killing of Revolutionary Guards chief in Israeli strike

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-12

Senior Guards commander, nuclear scientists killed in Israel attacks: Iran media

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:05

Iran says more than 400 killed since the start of the war with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
08:39

Several 'powerful' blasts heard in southwest Iran: Media

LBCI
Middle East News
08:11

Israel says struck military infrastructure in southwest Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
07:46

Macron says will accelerate negotiations between Europe and Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-17

Iran Guards say targeted Israeli air bases in fresh attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-13

Flight disruptions hit Beirut airport as regional tensions mount

LBCI
Middle East News
00:18

Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-12

Lebanese President Aoun to meet Pope Leo XIV during Rome visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Middle East on edge: Hezbollah holds fire for now as Iran warns it is not alone

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

Lebanon’s state media denies reports of multiple router explosions in Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Emirates to resume flights to and from Lebanon starting Monday, June 23: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Israeli airstrikes target Lebanon's Iqlim al Tuffah region

LBCI
Middle East News
14:41

5.1-magnitude quake rattles northern Iran amid Israel war: USGS

LBCI
Middle East News
06:33

Syrian security forces arrest Bashar al-Assad’s cousin at Lebanon border: SANA

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:01

Israeli navy targets Hezbollah building in Naqoura, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
13:37

Series of blasts echo across Tehran

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More