MP Bilal Houshaymi to LBCI: Hezbollah's 'parade' is a message to the inside, not the outside

Lebanon News
2023-05-26 | 05:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Bilal Houshaymi to LBCI: Hezbollah&#39;s &#39;parade&#39; is a message to the inside, not the outside
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
MP Bilal Houshaymi to LBCI: Hezbollah's 'parade' is a message to the inside, not the outside

MP Bilal Houshaymi considered that Hezbollah's military parade that took place a few days ago is not a show for the outside, but for the inside, to send a message that no one can marginalize them and that they can choose the president. 

He said in an interview with LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, "We did not disrupt the sessions for the election of the president, and we named MP Michel Moawad, and we went on with him, and we still support his candidacy, although Hezbollah says we have no candidate, and we extend our hand to everyone for cooperation, however, no one can impose his candidate on us in exchange for vacuum." 

He stated, "We have already tried Hezbollah's candidate in previous years," adding "We tried you and you brought us to the abyss...Try us." 

He pointed out that there are four names for the presidency, which were previously put forward and are not "challenging" names, including Jihad Azour, Salah Honein, Army Commander Joseph Aoun, and Ziyad Baroud.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanese

MP

Bilal Houshaymi

Hezbollah

Military

Parade

Lebanon

President

Elections

Presidential

Vacuum

Candidate

LBCI Next
Culture Minister implements entrance fee changes for cultural sites
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20

Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:45

A new era in Lebanese politics: Taymour Jumblatt's leadership challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Culture Minister implements entrance fee changes for cultural sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-14

Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu

LBCI
Middle East
08:58

Israeli settler kills Palestinian who attempted stabbing, army says

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-12

Eurovision 2023: From flags to food, Liverpool embraces Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-08

Arab League readmits Syria as relations with Assad normalize

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:01

World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:17

Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:53

Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

French judiciary's dilemma: The fate of Riad Salameh's extradition request

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More