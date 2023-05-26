News
MP Bilal Houshaymi to LBCI: Hezbollah's 'parade' is a message to the inside, not the outside
Lebanon News
2023-05-26 | 05:18
High views
Share
Share
1
min
MP Bilal Houshaymi to LBCI: Hezbollah's 'parade' is a message to the inside, not the outside
MP Bilal Houshaymi considered that Hezbollah's military parade that took place a few days ago is not a show for the outside, but for the inside, to send a message that no one can marginalize them and that they can choose the president.
He said in an interview with LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, "We did not disrupt the sessions for the election of the president, and we named MP Michel Moawad, and we went on with him, and we still support his candidacy, although Hezbollah says we have no candidate, and we extend our hand to everyone for cooperation, however, no one can impose his candidate on us in exchange for vacuum."
He stated, "We have already tried Hezbollah's candidate in previous years," adding "We tried you and you brought us to the abyss...Try us."
He pointed out that there are four names for the presidency, which were previously put forward and are not "challenging" names, including Jihad Azour, Salah Honein, Army Commander Joseph Aoun, and Ziyad Baroud.
