UNFPA donates medical equipment to support Lebanon’s primary healthcare system

Lebanon's Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine received a donation of ultrasound machines and sterilization equipment from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to support reproductive and sexual health services in primary healthcare centers.



The handover took place at the Health Ministry’s warehouse in Karantina, in the presence of UNFPA and ministry officials.



Nassereddine stressed the importance of strengthening primary healthcare to reduce disease burden and healthcare costs, especially amid Lebanon’s ongoing crises.



He highlighted the ministry’s partnership with UNFPA and reaffirmed the commitment to support all healthcare centers as part of the national health strategy, calling them “the backbone of the health system.”