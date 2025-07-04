President Joseph Aoun urges judicial integrity during visit to Justice Ministry

President Joseph Aoun conducted an inspection visit to the Justice Ministry in Beirut on Friday, where he reviewed operations within the ministry and assessed the current state of Lebanon's judicial sector amid what he described as a critical period.



During his meeting with judges, Aoun called for strict adherence to justice and the rule of law, urging them to resist external pressure and intimidation.



"Judge fairly, based on the law. Do not acquit the guilty, do not convict the innocent, and do not yield to pressure or fear,” the president told members of the judiciary.



The visit also included discussions with senior judicial officials, including Supreme Judicial Council President Judge Souheil Abboud, Public Prosecutor Judge Jamal Al-Hajjar, Head of the Judicial Inspection Authority Judge Ayman Oweidat, and acting Public Prosecutor Judge Dora Al-Khazen.