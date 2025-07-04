President Joseph Aoun urges judicial integrity during visit to Justice Ministry

Lebanon News
04-07-2025 | 07:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Joseph Aoun urges judicial integrity during visit to Justice Ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
President Joseph Aoun urges judicial integrity during visit to Justice Ministry

President Joseph Aoun conducted an inspection visit to the Justice Ministry in Beirut on Friday, where he reviewed operations within the ministry and assessed the current state of Lebanon's judicial sector amid what he described as a critical period.

During his meeting with judges, Aoun called for strict adherence to justice and the rule of law, urging them to resist external pressure and intimidation.

"Judge fairly, based on the law. Do not acquit the guilty, do not convict the innocent, and do not yield to pressure or fear,” the president told members of the judiciary.

The visit also included discussions with senior judicial officials, including Supreme Judicial Council President Judge Souheil Abboud, Public Prosecutor Judge Jamal Al-Hajjar, Head of the Judicial Inspection Authority Judge Ayman Oweidat, and acting Public Prosecutor Judge Dora Al-Khazen.

Lebanon News

President

Joseph Aoun

Judicial

Integrity

Visit

Justice

Ministry

Beirut

Lebanon

LBCI Next
UNFPA donates medical equipment to support Lebanon’s primary healthcare system
Amal Movement demands Israeli withdrawal, rejects political conditions tied to reconstruction
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

Sisi urges immediate Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon during visit by President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-16

President Joseph Aoun returns to Beirut after official visit to Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun heads to Kuwait on an official visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-30

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

PM Salam tours social assistance centers, reaffirms commitment to social justice

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Ministry of Education: Rescheduling of written and oral colloquium exams for certain specializations ​

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

UNFPA donates medical equipment to support Lebanon’s primary healthcare system

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Amal Movement demands Israeli withdrawal, rejects political conditions tied to reconstruction

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Jeita Grotto to reopen in coming weeks after six-month closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-28

Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

UNFPA donates medical equipment to support Lebanon’s primary healthcare system

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Israeli airstrike on vehicle in Khalde kills one, wounds three: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

US Envoy Tom Barrack: Disarming Hezbollah requires a 'carrots and sticks' strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Reuters: Hezbollah considering scaling back its arsenal

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Amal Movement demands Israeli withdrawal, rejects political conditions tied to reconstruction

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Expat seats in limbo as Lebanon heads toward 2026 elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Israel pushes deeper into Gaza with new military plan, eyes hostage deal

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:28

Gasoline prices drop, gas price rises in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More