Fayyad: We have to wait for the quantity of fuel from Iraq.

Lebanon News
2023-05-29 | 06:54

1min
Fayyad: We have to wait for the quantity of fuel from Iraq.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with Caretaker Minister of Energy Walid Fayyad, who clarified after the meeting that he briefed Mikati about the ministry's situation. 
In response to a question regarding increasing the hours of electricity supply, he stated that when the additional quantities of Iraqi fuel, which we exchange for "gas oil," arrive, the supply hours will increase. 
"We are working to increase the quantity from 80,000 tons per month to 160,000 tons for July, August, and September, which will double the supply hours," he added.
He stressed that in addition to the electricity secured through purchasing fuel via the Central Bank under the Treasury advance mechanism, which will result in an additional 3 hours of electricity supply. 
"However, we have to wait for the quantity of fuel from Iraq," he continued.
Regarding the disparity in electricity supply hours between different regions, he said, "I hope that Electricité du Liban (EDL) will transparently issue schedules for electricity distribution and the number of hours specifically in each region."

Lebanon News

Fayyad

Lebanon

Iraq

Fuel

