China slaps extended tariffs on EU toluidine imports amid trade tensions

In a move signaling continued trade friction with the European Union, China’s Ministry of Commerce announced Friday it will extend anti-dumping duties on toluidine imports from the bloc for another five years, starting June 28.



The renewed tariffs target German chemical giant Lanxess Deutschland GmbH with a 19.6% duty, while other EU producers will face a significantly higher rate of 36.9%. The decision follows a review of market conditions and pricing practices that Beijing says unfairly disadvantage domestic manufacturers.



Toluidine, a key chemical used in dyes, pharmaceuticals, and pesticides, has been at the center of trade scrutiny due to its strategic industrial applications.



The extension of duties underscores China’s broader efforts to shield its chemical sector from foreign competition and comes amid a backdrop of rising global trade protectionism.



