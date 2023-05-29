MoE extends membership applications to the electricity sector regulatory authority until August 31, 2023

Lebanon News
2023-05-29 | 09:16
High views
MoE extends membership applications to the electricity sector regulatory authority until August 31, 2023
2min
MoE extends membership applications to the electricity sector regulatory authority until August 31, 2023

The Ministry of Energy and Water announced an extension for the submission of membership applications to the Electricity Sector Regulatory Authority. The deadline now extends until August 31, 2023.

This significant development comes after a series of meetings held between the Ministry of Energy and Water and the Mediterranean Energy Regulators (MEDREG), an organization representing regulatory authorities across various Mediterranean countries. During these meetings, an initial evaluation of the membership applications, which were received by both the Ministry and MEDREG over the previous period, was undertaken.

Based on MEDREG's recommendation, the Ministry decided to extend the deadline for accepting membership applications to the Electricity Sector Regulatory Authority. This step is aimed at ensuring comprehensive representation of all required specialties by securing a substantial pool of candidates. The recommendation stems from a realization that the existing volume of applications does not adequately cover the breadth of expertise required.

In response, the Ministry of Energy and Water has agreed to extend the deadline for membership applications until August 31, 2023. The application process will continue under the same terms and conditions previously declared on the Ministry's official website.
 
However, there is an important revision concerning the prerequisite of holding a master's degree in the respective specialty. While possessing a master's degree or higher remains preferred, candidates may alternatively demonstrate a minimum of 15 years of experience in the relevant specialty. This change accommodates those professionals with extensive industry experience who may not hold an advanced degree. The compensation for the appointed members of the Regulatory Authority will continue to adhere to internationally recognized standards.
 

Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
