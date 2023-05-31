In a meeting chaired by MP Sethrida Geagea, the Administrative Committee of the "Jabal Al-Arz Foundation" convened in Maarrab in the presence of several officials.



They discussed various issues of interest to the foundation, including social and medical assistance, as well as the monthly report on the progress of the hospital rehabilitation project.



Geagea emphasized that it is no longer acceptable for the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, to refrain from calling for a serious session to elect a president, unlike the folklore sessions he previously called for.



She also pointed out that "Berri used to hide behind the excuse that there was no unified opposition candidate, while this excuse was baseless considering that the opposition supported the nomination of MP Michel Moawad. He then moved on to another baseless excuse, which was waiting for a consensus with the Free Patriotic Movement. Now, after achieving this consensus, why doesn't Berri call for a session?"



She firmly asserted that "any delay in calling for an electoral session, given the dire circumstances the country is going through and the daily suffering of the people, will bear the responsibility behind this delay."